ZAMBIA CALLS FOR STRENGTHENED MULTILATERALISM AT UN SUMMIT

ZAMBIA has called for continued support to multilateral efforts that uphold the maintenance of international peace and security.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe delivered this message on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema at the Summit of the Future during the United Nations General Assembly.

The Summit of the Future provides an opportunity to supercharge the implementation of existing commitments and address emerging threats to international peace and security

In his national statement, Haimbe emphasised the importance of strengthening multilateralism and addressing the multiple intersecting crises that threaten the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to a statement by Namatama Njekwa the First Secretary Press and Public Relations Permanent Mission of Zambia to the United Nations, Haimbe highlighted the need for a more effective and inclusive multilateral framework to tackle global challenges in a changing world.