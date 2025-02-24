Zambia cannot be both a Christian Nation and a crusader for hate speech- DR Nerves  Mumba

BY DR Nerves Mumba

HATE AND DEMOCRACY….



A nation that fights for and defends HATE speech in the guise of freedom of expression cannot claim to be a Christian nation.



Zambia cannot be both a Christian Nation and a crusader for hate speech. We must choose one.





The Movement for Multiparty Democracy under whose charge Zambia was declared a Christian Nation shall fight this demonic attack on our nation’s core Christian Values. We shall use our status as alliance partners with UPND to defeat this evil.





This fight shall be complimented with another fight against the abuse of social media. We shall push back on the small group of badly brought up young people who hide under the guise of social media to destroy lives of other Zambians with falsehoods and abuse against innocent people. We shall use our space on the alliance table to expel hate speech from our nation. Hate is not a virtue. It is a hymn of a depraved people of which Zambians are not.





Those who are fighting to keep this deplorable culture are not Zambians at heart.



Zambians believe in virtues of love, justice, peace and unity.





We call on the Church, government, traditional leaders, school teachers and more importantly parents to rise up as one and save our society from sinking into a social sewer.





We must identify these culprits and separate them from those Zambians who stand for honor and respect for all.