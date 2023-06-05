ZAMBIA CAPTAIN LUBAMBO MUSONDA JOINS PATSON DAKA IN RELEGATION MISFORTUNE.

Should our stars look for new clubs for the coming season?

In a disappointing turn of events, Zambia national team captain, Lubambo Musonda, joined his compatriot Patson Daka as the second Zambian international to suffer relegation from top-tier football. Following Patson Daka’s Leicester City’s relegation from the English Premier League, Musonda’s AC Horsens was also relegated from the Danish Superligaen.

Musonda’s AC Horsens faced a crucial match against Lyngby, a game that would determine their fate in the league. Unfortunately for Horsens, the match ended in a goalless draw, sealing their relegation. However, Lyngby managed to escape relegation due to their superior goal advantage over Horsens.

Musonda appeared in 30 matches, starting 27 of them, and averaged 81 minutes per game. Musonda’s contributions were not limited to his presence on the field; he managed to score three goals and provided three crucial assists in the league. His impressive performances earned him recognition as he was voted into the team of the week twice during the challenging season with his club.

The relegation comes as a blow to AC Horsens, who had earned promotion to the Danish Superligaen last campaign. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to maintain their position in the top tier, resulting in their demotion back to a lower division.

While the relegation might be a setback for Musonda and Daka, both players possess great resilience and determination, qualities that will drive them to strive for greater accomplishments in their respective careers