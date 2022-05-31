ZAMBIA CHAMBER OF MINES CALLS FOR QUICK INTERVENTION IN MAROONED TRUCKS FROM CHAMBISHI TO KASUMBALESA BORDER

By Michael Kaluba

The Zambia Chamber of Mines says while the current marooned trucks stretching from Chambeshi through to Chingola up to the Kasumbalesa border point has not affected the mining industry, there is need for government to quickly resolve the matter.

The Chamber has disclosed that no single mine has reported any disruptions as a result of the marooned trucks between Chambeshi and Kasumbalesa border post so far but is urging government to expedite the process of resolving the matter at the border after Commerce And Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga earlier this week said Zambia is engaging the democratic republic of Congo over the matter.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Chamber of Mines President Dr. Godwin Beene has suggested that the matter be discussed between the two governments to ensure trucks begin to move.

Dr. Beene says the chamber believes government has competent officers with the capacity to engage with their neighboring counterparts for a lasting solution before there is a disruption in the supply chain.

Several trucks have been marooned for about 2 months with the queue stretching between Chambeshi and Kasumbalesa border due to issues including the late opening of the border on the DRC side which is also charging $30 per person