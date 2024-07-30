ZAMBIA CHAMBER OF MINES SAYS MINING SECTOR IMPORTING NEARLY 40% OF ELECTRICITY TO MEET OPERATIONAL DEMAND



The Zambia Chamber of Mines says the mining sector is currently importing about 40 percent of its electricity through Zesco Limited in order to meet the operational demand.



Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer Sokwani Chilembo says the sector is working with Zesco to maintain power supply to the mines at a significant extra cost as the endeavor is more expensive.



Mr. Chilembo says the imports of power through Zesco apply to majority of the Chamber of Mines while a few members have made their own alternative arrangements through the Southern African Power Pool.



He has told Phoenix News that the long-term contingency of power supply to the mining sector is hinged on the vigor of the mines to guarantee investments into bankable alternative power sources to sustain business in case of adverse energy challenges in future.



Mr. Chilembo believes an investment into energy infrastructure is highly contingent on the growth and performance of the mining sector, which he says must continue trending in the right direction to achieve this.



PN