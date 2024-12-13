ZAMBIA, CHINA TO ACCELERATE PROJECTS



December 12, 2024



Zambia and China have agreed to accelerate projects so that citizens of the two countries can start reaping benefits.





This came to light today when President Hakainde Hichilema hosted a delegation from the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) led by Vice-Chairman of the National Committee Mr. Shao Hong.





The meeting was a follow-up visit after President Hichilema’s trip to China in September. The projects discussed include the revitalisation of TAZARA railway, Mulungushi Textile and those in the mining sector.





During the meeting, President Hichilema appreciated Chinese increased investment in the energy, agriculture, and infrastructure development as the two countries continue to deepen their relationship.





The Head of State thanked the delegation for expanded market access to China for Zambian products which has resulted in increased trade.





The Head of State further reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the one China principle.



President Hichilema has prioritized Economic diplomacy, using the country’s foreign policy to build economic strength and prosperity at home.





Zambia and China have a long-standing diplomatic relationship and are considered comprehensive strategic cooperative partners.



