Zambia Civil Aviation Probes Cause Of Loss Of Pressure On A Lusaka Bound Zambia Airways Flight



By Chileshe Mwango

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says the Zambia Civil Aviation is investigating the cause of the loss of pressure on the Zambia airways flight on Sunday 9th October 2022 flying from Ndola to Lusaka.

Mr. Tayali has however disclosed that preliminary investigations have revealed that the loss of air pressure was caused by an air pressure knob which was faulty.

He says flight zn411 which left Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 1700hrs developed a fault while flying at 22, 000 fit above sea level but pilots brought it down to 10,000 fit so that people were able to breath properly.

Mr. Tayali says there were no injuries or fatalities in the aircraft as it landed safely at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 18:45hrs.

The transport minister was responding to a question from Matero Member of Parliament Mile Sampa who wanted to know whether government is aware that on Sunday, 9th October, 2022, a Zambia Airways flight from Ndola to Lusaka had an emergency situation mid-air which led to extreme panic among the passengers.

PHOENIX NEWS