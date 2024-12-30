ZAMBIA COMMEMORATES CHRISTIAN NATION DECLARATION



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says Zambia’s strength lies in its unity and commitment to Christian values.





President HICHILEMA says this is why Government remains dedicated to working with the church to build a nation rooted in Christian principles.



The President said this in a message delivered by Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO during the 33rd commemoration of the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation in Lusaka.





He urged citizens to reflect on the progress made and the work that remains in upholding the values of a Christian nation.



Meanwhile, Pentecostal Assemblies of God –PAOG- Presiding Bishop JOSHUA BANDA encouraged Zambians to remain steadfast in praying for rains.





Dr. BANDA also called on leaders to embrace unconditional dialogue, emphasizing the importance of unity and alignment with God’s word.





And Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation, BILLY MFULA asked government to consider finishing the construction of the National house of prayer, whose works have stalled.





Bishop MFULA further urged Government to consider gazetting the commemoration as a public holiday given the fact that it is commemorated during the festive period.



