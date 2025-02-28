ZAMBIA CORRECTIONAL SERVICE CONFISCATES OVER 2000 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL FOUND SOLD TO A BREWERY PLANT



The Zambia Correctional Service has confiscated 2,164 bags of 25kg Kalonga brand roller mealie meal after an agent was caught diverting the commodity to a brewery company in Mkushi District, Central Province meant for sale to the general public.





According to a statement issued by Superintendent Malambo J. Mweemba, Deputy Head of Public Relations, the seizure followed intelligence reports and a tip-off from concerned citizens. The agent, who had been entrusted to distribute the mealie meal at an affordable price, was found selling it to a private business rather than making it available to the community.





The confiscated mealie meal has since been disposed of by the courts in accordance with Section 355 of the Laws of Zambia (Cap 88) and donated to correctional centers for inmates’ consumption.





The Zambia Correctional Service has warned agents against diverting public sales to private businesses or inflating prices beyond the stipulated retail price. Offenders risk having their consignments confiscated and their licenses revoked.





“We have engaged over 100 agents and cooperatives to ensure affordable mealie meal is accessible at strategic locations for the general public,” Mweemba stated.



In response to the Mkushi incident, the agent’s license has been suspended as a deterrent to others engaging in similar misconduct.





The Correctional Service also reassured Mkushi residents and surrounding areas that, through its newly established partnership with Mkushi Millers, which produces 3,000 bags of 25kg mealie meal per day, there will be a steady supply of the commodity.





This development comes amid ongoing efforts to ensure affordable mealie meal remains available to the public, especially during economic hardships and rising food prices.