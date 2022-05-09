ZAMBIA DESTINED FOR GREATNESS SAYS HH AHEAD OF MINING INDABA

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Cape Town, South Africa ahead of the Mining Indaba which opens tomorrow, Monday, May 9th, 2022.

The Head of State is accompanied by Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane and his counterpart, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe.

President Hichilema will tomorrow morning at 09:00 hours give a keynote speech to the delegates; Reaffirming the country’s position on being a key investment destination.

President Hichilema writes below….

Fellow citizens.

Thank you for your prayers as we have arrived safely here in Cape Town, South Africa ahead of the Mining Indaba which opens tomorrow.

Join us tomorrow morning at 09:00 hours as we give a key note address to the delegates, reaffirming our position as a key investment destination in all sectors of our economy.

We will also make a case for Zambia as a destination for mining investment. This will open up avenues for Zambians to form joint ventures as we promised during our campaign.

These joint ventures are based on the sole premise that the land belongs to Zambians and that is their capital contribution to these ventures.

We are working round the clock to ensure a stable economy, jobs and business opportunities for all.

Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.