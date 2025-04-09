Zambia-Dominican Republic Bilateral Meeting Signals a New Era of Strategic Cooperation

Livingstone, Zambia 8th April 2025.

In a significant move to enhance international tourism collaboration, Zambia and the Dominican Republic had a bilateral meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector.

The meeting was attended by Zambia’s Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba,Permanently Evans Muhanga,the Vice Minister of Tourism for International Cooperation, Dominican Republic, Carlos Andrés Peguero and his entourage

This engagement reflects a shared commitment between the two nations to strengthen diplomatic ties and unlock opportunities for collaboration in the tourism sector.

The meeting focused on the exchange of knowledge, technical expertise, and investment promotion strategies that can benefit both nations. For Zambia, the partnership opens doors to exploring best practices from the Dominican Republic’s globally recognized tourism industry, while providing a platform for increased visibility of Zambia’s rich natural and cultural heritage and untapped tourism potential on the global stage.

The bilateral talks also touched on education and cultural exchange, fostering mutual understanding,air connectivity,investment opportunities,joint marketing efforts and building people-to-people connections that will enhance long-term cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Tourism is committed to leveraging such strategic dialogues to deliver tangible results for the Zambian people and ensure the country is the preferred destination of choice.

Issued by

Nelly Banda

Principal Public Relations Officer Ministry of Tourism Banda.Nelly@mot.gov.zm