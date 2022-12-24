ZAMBIA, DRAWN ALONGSIDE TUNISIA, GAMBIA IN GROUP C OF U20 AFCON

By Shem Malinda

The Zambia Under-20 National Team has been drawn against the young Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Group C of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations slated for Egypt next year.

The Chisi Mbewe tutored side will also face the Gambia and Benin in the quest to grab a top four finish in the competition.

Meanwhile, Group A has hosts Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal and Nigeria while Uganda, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan and Congo form Group B.

This comes after the draws conducted at the headquarters of the Egyptian Football Association, in Cairo.

The semi-finalists of the tournament will make a cut into the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup to be held in Indonesia.

The 12 nations competition will be hosted in Cairo for Group A, Ismailia for Group B, while Group C will be in Alexandria.

The 2023 Egypt TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will run from from February, 19 to March 11, 2023.