Zambia Draws Senegal, Kenya, and Sierra Leone at AFCON U20



The Zambia U20 Men’s National Team is set to face tough competition in Group C of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2025. In the group stage, Zambia will battle Senegal, Kenya, and Sierra Leone in what promises to be an exciting and challenging tournament.



The AFCON U20 will take place from 26 April to 18 May, 2025, with 13 teams vying for the prestigious title. The top four teams from the competition will qualify for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which will be held in Chile from 27 September to 19 October, 2025.



Group A will feature the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, alongside UNIFFAC 2 (team to be confirmed), DR Congo, Ghana, and Tanzania. In Group B, Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco will compete for a spot in the knockout rounds.



Zambia’s team, coached by the dynamic squad of young talent, will be hoping to build on their previous performances and secure a place in the World Cup. With such competitive teams in their group, each match will be crucial as they aim to make their mark on the continental stage and qualify for the global tournament in Chile.



The tournament promises to be a spectacle of young football talent, and Zambia’s U20 squad will be looking to rally fans with their spirited performances.