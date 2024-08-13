ZAMBIA-DRC BORDERS ON COPPERBELT TO RESUME OPERATIONS TUESDAY



All three borders between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the Copperbelt, which were temporarily closed by the Zambian government on Saturday for security reasons, are set to resume operations on Tuesday.



This decision follows an engagement between officials from the two countries.



On Monday, the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) expressed concern that the deteriorating security situation and the temporary closure of the three borders were negatively affecting livelihoods.



ZAM President, Ashu Sagar, further voiced concern about the recent decision by the DRC to impose a 12-month ban on the importation of lime, beers, and soft drinks.



Sagar noted that the ban presents significant challenges to Zambia’s manufacturing sector as well as regional trade, stating that it will disrupt established supply chains, leading to potential revenue losses.



He added that the interruption poses a severe threat to jobs and livelihoods in the Zambian manufacturing sector, with ripple effects felt throughout the economy.



Sagar, however, expressed happiness that the Zambian government has engaged with DRC authorities to address the underlying issues that led to the ban.