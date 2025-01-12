ZAMBIA, DRC RESOLVE TRAFFIC CONGESTION AT KASUMBALESA BORDER POST



Today, with Minister of Commerce and Trade, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, and other stakeholders we met to discuss the issue of marooned trucks on the Zambian side at Kasumbalesa Border in Chililabombwe, Copperbelt Province, with the DRC Governor of Haut Katanga Region, Kyabula Katwe, and his entourage.





Following this meeting, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have resolved the Kasumbalesa Border Post traffic congestion. The two governments have agreed to clear 500 trucks per day and extend working hours from 06:00 to 20:00. These measures will be implemented at Kasumbalesa Border Post, Mokambo Border Post, and Sakania Border starting tomorrow.





We discovered that the traffic congestion at Kasumbalesa Border Post was due to the introduction of the Electronic Seals Clearance System by the DRC side and management changes at the border on DRC side . We acknowledged that such transitions can be challenging.





We emphasized that Zambia and the DRC are like brothers, and we resolve issues through dialogue. Our Heads of State, President Hakainde Hichilema and President Felix Tshisekedi, have instructed us to resolve these issues once and for all to promote trade within the SADC and COMESA regions.





Later in the afternoon, we addressed the truck drivers and assured them of their safety and provision of necessary requirements like water and other services. His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, is deeply concerned and sympathetic to their situation. The government will do everything possible to resolve the matter once and for all.





We urged the opposition not to exploit this situation for political gain. The traffic congestion at Kasumbalesa Border Post is purely DRC’s problem and the two governments have agreed to resolve the issue.



Hon. Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister