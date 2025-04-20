ZAMBIA EDGE BENIN 2-1 in U17 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFIER



Zambia’s U17 Women’s National Team recorded a 2-1 home victory over Benin in the first leg of the third round of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



Captain Mercy Chipasula was the star of the day, scoring in the 14th and 64th minutes to hand the Copper Princesses a narrow but important win.



Benin’s Yenido Gandondu had drawn level in the 58th minute, but Zambia quickly responded to restore their lead.



Zambia’s head coach Carol Kanyemba expressed satisfaction with the result and her team’s resilience but bemoaned the low conversion rate in front of goal.



Kanyemba says despite creating numerous clear-cut chances,convention was low adding the team must improve in the return leg.



Benin head coach Azonsou Idah remained optimistic, taking confidence from the away goal as her side prepares to host the second leg.



The second leg will be played on April 26 in Lome,Togo.



DTV