ZAMBIA & EGYPT SIGN MOU ON URBAN REDEVELOPMENT



The Egyptian and Zambian governments have signed over eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two nations.





Among the MoUs signed is the redevelopment of urban towns and the development of sub-centres in Zambia.





Speaking on the sidelines of bilateral talks, President Hakainde Hichilema stated that the MoUs, signed under the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development, are aimed at strengthening capacity building and skills development in urban planning.





Additionally, they seek to promote investment and private sector participation in urban development projects.





The President has called for the swift implementation of the MoUs.



Later, President Hichilema held a meeting with Arab contractors.