June 2, 2023

Zambia elected as Vice President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly

New York – Zambia has been elected as one of the twenty-one (21) Vice Presidents of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly during the plenary meeting held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Zambia and five other countries namely, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gambia, Morocco, Senegal and Uganda were endorsed for election in the African States category.

The General Assembly elected 21 countries for the position of Vice President representing different geographical regions to run for a one-year term, which starts in September this year to September 2024.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly has elected by acclamation His Excellency, Mr. Dennis Francis, the Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago, as the President of the General Assembly for the 78th Session. Ambassador Francis was endorsed by the Latin Americans and Caribbean States and was unopposed for the position. Ambassador Francis brings to the General Assembly a wealth of knowledge and experience from his almost 40 years in Diplomatic Service in his country. His vision for the 78th session is peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability.

In his address to the General Assembly shortly after his election, the President-elect committed to discharge the responsibilities of the Office with transparency, accountability, vigor and dedications, bearing in mind that all members have the same rights. Mr. Francis takes over from His Excellency, Csaba Kőrösi the Permanent Representative of Hungary whose tenure of office comes to an end in September this year.

