ZAMBIA ELECTED INCOMING CHAIR FOR POLITICS, DEFENSE AND SECURITY.

President Hakainde Hichilema shared the news as below 👇

Very grateful to the SADC Heads of State and Government who elected us incoming Chair for the Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation for the Community.

We share this occasion with you, the people of Zambia, who put us in office and count on your support as we carry out the responsibilities of our new role in the Troika.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia