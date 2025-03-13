ZAMBIA ENGAGES AUSTRALIAN INVESTORS AT BUSINESS CONFERENCE



The Zambia High Commission to Australia and New Zealand has participated in the Australia Zambia Business Conference (AZBC) 2025 in Perth to strengthen trade and investment partnerships while promoting Zambia’s sustainable economic growth.





The conference, organised by AZBC, brought together business leaders, government officials, and industry stakeholders to explore opportunities in sectors such as mining, infrastructure, agriculture, and mining equipment and technology.





Zambia’s envoy, Dr. Elias Munshya, highlighted the nation’s rich resources, political stability, and strategic position in Africa as key attractions for investors.



AZBC Chairperson Joseph Kufakwandi noted that the event provided Zambian-owned businesses a platform to showcase their products and services to potential Australian collaborators.





Deputy Lord Mayor of Perth, Bruce Reynolds, expressed keen interest in exploring new investment opportunities between the two countries.





The conference aligns with Zambia’s strategic goals of attracting foreign direct investment.