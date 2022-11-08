ZAMBIA – EU SIGN FORESTRY PARTNERSHIPS

November 8, 2022 – EGYPT

Zambia and the European Union (EU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding of the EU-Zambia Forest Partnership.

The partnership aims to protect, restore and assure the sustainable use and management of forests, as well as to enhance value chains based on forests, promote good forest governance, encourage stable and legal business environments, and ensure the sustainability of trade in forests.

Speaking during the signing ceremony on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this morning, Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema said that one of Zambia’s key challenges in fighting climate change has been to preserve its forests while safeguarding livelihoods and income created through this industry.

The Head of State expressed optimism that the Forestry Partnerships will address these challenges and ensure sustainable forest management by improving forest governance and enhancing a climate smart business environment. The President said the sustainable management of such a valuable resource will lead to creation of jobs and wealth.

The President was in Egypt to attend the COP27 at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

(C) THE FALCON