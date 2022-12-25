ZAMBIA EXPERIENCING THE WORST COST OF LIVING-MSONI

PRESIDENT MSONI ON POLITICAL LEADERS BRAGGING ABOUT POLITICAL MANDATE

We assert that political mandate is not absolute but relative to the performance and subject to delivering deliverables to our people.

The mandate was never about starving our people but improving their quality lifestyles and their economic circumstances.

We therefore think that Mr. Hichelema should desist from bragging about political mandate in the absence of delivering deliverables to our people.

In a nutshell it was political mischief to brag about political mandate when citizens have no food and medicines in hospitals.



It was a missed opportunity for him during a recently held press conference to give the Country hope and a new direction moving forward.

The percentages availed and illustrated at his press conference fail far short of translating into the actual reality obtaining on the ground.



At today’s prices thousands upon thousands of Zambians are going without food. And this is bound to get worse in the coming year as the FISP program was terribly mishandled by his government thereby potentially inflicting and rendering many Zambian families into food casualties in 2023.

In totality the overall performance of government remains below par and completely uninspiring going forward.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress ( APC)