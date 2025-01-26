ZAMBIA FLAGS OFF FERTILIZER EXPORTS TO MALAWI AND DRC



Government has officially launched the exportation of United Capital Fertilizer to Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), marking a significant step in strengthening regional trade ties.





The flagging-off ceremony, held in Chilanga, was officiated by Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga, representing President Hakainde Hichilema.





In a statement delivered on his behalf, President Hichilema attributed the milestone to Zambia’s stable bilateral relationships with Malawi and the DRC. He highlighted joint ventures such as fertilizer exports, battery production, and the establishment of a One-Stop Border Post between Zambia and Malawi as examples of regional cooperation.



“This is an indication of political stability and diplomatic stability that we would like to see and promote among the three countries,” President Hichilema said.





Malawi’s High Commissioner to Zambia, Margaret Kamoto, expressed her gratitude to the Zambian government, calling the move a step forward in fostering socio-economic development between the two nations.



“It is my great honor and pleasure to witness this collaboration, which will strengthen the bonds between Zambia and Malawi,” Ms. Kamoto stated.





Similarly, DRC Ambassador to Zambia, Bapaga Serge Didier, thanked Zambia for its efforts in promoting economic partnerships and emphasized the need for continued cooperation.





The exportation of fertilizer is expected to enhance agricultural productivity in Malawi and the DRC, while cementing Zambia’s position as a key economic player in the region.