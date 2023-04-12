ZAMBIA FOOD SECURE – Thabo Kawana

ZAMBIA FOOD SECURE – KAWANA

MINISTRY of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has asked Zambians not to worry about food shortages, saying the country is food secure, even as government battles to control the smuggling of mealie meal.

He says government shall not impose a ban on exports or close the borders, but may employ measures that might be restrictive in nature to help further safeguard the situation.

Kawana says government has further allowed the private sector to import mealie meal from anywhere duty free, for export to any market of their choice.

He notes that the Food Reserve Agency – FRA is sitting on 343,000 metric tons of maize and after releasing 95,000 metric tons to millers in the last two weeks.

Kawana says the 343,000 metric tons of the commodity are able to cover Zambia for another 3 months, after which new moisture correct stock and ready to consume grain would have already started rolling in.

He highlights that the monthly consumption of maize for the country is 120,000 metric tons, which includes grain used for mealie meal, beer, stock feed and foods like corn flakes.

Kawana also notes that the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has brought in new maize to a tune of 40,000 metric tons, which forms part of the new consignment.