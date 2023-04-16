ZAMBIA FOOD SECURE WITH OVER 300,000 METRIC TONNES OF MAIZE TO LAST UNTIL NEXT FARMING SEASON-FRA

By Lukundo Nankamba

The Food Reserve Agency -FRA- has disclosed that the country is currently food secure with over 300,000 metric tonnes of maize sufficient, to last until the next farming season.

Speaking during a tour of FRA maize depots in Lundazi District in Eastern Province this morning, FRA Board Chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya says there is no need for Zambians to panic as through these stocks, the agency is able to meet the demand.

Mr Hambwezya explains that the country is fairly safe as maize from depots that have surplus are being moved to areas that are in deficit in phases.

And Lundazi Acting District Commissioner Mukule Banda says although demand is high in Lundazi as well, about 600 by 50kg bags of maize weekly through FRA is sold to the community for k200 which is helping to sustain people in the area.

Meanwhile, Kaunda milling limited, a beneficiary of FRA through its chief executive officer Martin Mtonga says 900 to 1,200 breakfast mealie meal is offloaded off the market daily and sold at between K160 to K175 to community members.

PHOENIX NEWS