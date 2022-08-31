ZAMBIA GETS KUDOS FOR ENABLING ANGOLANS IN DIASPORA VOTE

By Marcus Brian Sakubita

Angolan Consular in Zambia, Gualdino Cangombe, has applauded the Zambian government for allowing 300 Angolans living Zambia to cast their vote, in that country’s just-ended general elections, while living in the diaspora.

Mr. Cangombe says the two governments have continued to enjoy warm relations, for many years, which must be sustained.

Meanwhile, Western Province Minister, Kapelwa Mbangweta, says Angola has set the bar high for countries like Zambia, where citizens living abroad are still facing a challenge when it comes to taking part in general elections, due to distance.