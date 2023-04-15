ZAMBIA GIVES RELIEF MAIZE TO MOZAMBIQUE FLOOD VICTIMS

By Darius Choonya

The Zambian Government has offered relief food and assorted items to over 1000 victims of cyclone Freddy in Mozambique.

Among the items donated includes 100 metrics tonnes of white maize, beans, 300 camping tents, 300 blankets, 300 mosquito nets among other items.

The donation has been made by Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit DMMU as per presidential directive.

Speaking during the donation at Chanida Border Post in Katete District of Eastern Zambia, DMMU National Coordinator Dr. Gabriel Pollen says government is alive to the devastation caused by the cyclone in Mozambique.

Between February and March, 2023, Mozambique and Malawi were battered by cyclone Freddy leaving over 1000 people displaced with over 200 deaths.