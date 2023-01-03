ZAMBIA GOLD COMPANY, BANK OF ZAMBIA AND BUILDING GOLD RESERVES

In January 2020, Zambia Gold Company Limited (ZGC) was incorporated with ZCCM-IH owning (51% stake) and Ministry of Finance (49% stake).

The role of ZGC was to ensure that the gold mining sub- sector in Zambia is organised and benefitting all stakeholders through commercial activities.

ZGC even acquired the mining licence for Kasenseli Gold Mine, though operations are currently suspended by the Ministry of Mines.

Very urgently, government needs to resolve all challenges at the Mwinilunga Mine site to ensure that Bank of Zambia ( BOZ ) continues buying all the gold produced.

The continued silence of government on both the intended operations of ZGC and the gold Mine in Northwestern Province is of great concern.

Secondly, a well organised ZGC, must also be able to buy gold from artisanal and small-scale miners (ASMs) at very attractive prices.

According to the Deputy Governer, Dr. Chipimo, as at August 2022 , BOZ had bought about $ 72 million dollars worth of Gold bullion ( highest standard of Gold ) and $ 6 million worth of Dore Gold ( not the highest standard – requires refinement ).

My view is that apart from BOZ buying a targetted amount for gold reserves worth $ 100 million by end of each year, Off-take agreements can be made by ZGC on behalf of the ASMs with other buyers for the extra quantity that would be available.

Christopher Kang’ombe

Kamfinsa MP

02.01.2023