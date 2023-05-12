ZAMBIA HAS BECOME A LAUGHINGSTOCK BECAUSE OF HOW WE TREAT FORMER PRESIDENTS – HAMUDUDU
PARTY for National Unity president Highvie Hamududu says Zambia has become a laughing stock because of how the country treats former presidents.
Speaking on a Diamond TV Programme “This Day”, Hamududu said President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor Edgar Lungu should settle their scores behind the scenes. Last week, a battalion of police officers attempted to carry out a search at Lungu’s residence in a bid to retrieve three vehicles which were in the possession of his wife Esther which were believed to be stolen.
“Our leaders, our senior people must do things in the right way. I think that at the level of president Edgar Lungu and the sitting President, Hakainde Hichilema, let them start talking.
(News Diggers)
How do you talk to someone who openly told the world that he was going to arrest you once reelected. This was said just a few days before the elections!!!!! Let the vanquished humble himself first and not remain defiant and arrogant
Our presidents need not fear anything if they conduct themselves with dignity and integrity while in office.
Mr. Lungu’s reign was characterised by corruption (uubomba mwibala, alya mwibala), lawlessness and a general lack of integrity, including uncouth language.
How do you expect us to overlook the former first lady entrusting US$400000 to her niece for safekeeping when she had no known means of honestly generating such income? Holding leaders and their relatives to account must not be seen as harassment.
In a normal and equitable society, people are not treated according to their station in life but rather their character.