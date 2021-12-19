Jay Rox Finally Opens Up About Being Under Rated In Zambia.

Former member of Zone Fam and the CEO of Headphone Music — Jackson Banda popularly known as Jay Rox has finally opened up about being under rated in Zambia and considers relocating to Tanzania.

Jay Rox‘s smash hit single ”Distance“ remix has been the majority’s favorite song in Tanzania, he shared a video of how the crowd goes insane when it us being played. That somehow showed him that there are people out there that appreciate his art.

Jay Rox feels Zambians do not give him the Support he deserves, based on how much effort he puts in.