Zambia has utilised 99.5% of its water allocation at Kariba – Zesco

Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

ZESCO Kariba North Bank Station director Wesley Lwiindi says the Kariba dam has registered a record low water levels ever since 1995.

Speaking to journalists yesterday shortly before a tour by a team of 16 journalists on the station situated in Siavonga, Lwiindi said Zesco recorded 478.3 metres above sea level representing a drop of three metres compared to last year.

He said current low water levels are threatening the wellbeing it’s turbines which if affected would take 18 months to repair.

“The water levels are extremely low at the moment. We are literally breaking new records in terms of low levels in the reservoir because the levels are lower than any recorded level in the history of generation at Kariba. And it is threatening our continued generation at the power station for us to conserve the water, to continue generation to meet demand as much as we can,” said Lwiindi. “If delay of rain waters were to continue much further, it could lead us to move from load management which we are currently doing where we are managing our stakeholders especially our high power consumers to minimise utilisation of electricity, we might be forced to move to the next level which is load shedding in the country.”

Station manager Cephas Museba said the as of yesterday, one more centimetre drop of water had been recorded.

“We are remaining with only only 13 centimetres before we exhaust our allocation,” Museba said.

He said Zesco was allocated with 22.5 cubic million litres for 2022 by the regulator of the Kariba dam, the Zambezi River Authority.

Museba said Zambia had utilised 99.5 per cent of the allocation.

He said an equal amount of 22.5 billion had also been allocated to Kariba South Bank (Zimbabwe) which had overrun its allocation by 10 per cent three days before the end of the year.

He said Zimbabwe had over utilised its allocation.