ZAMBIA HAVE BEST STRIKER IN THE WORLD, SAYS US TEAM COACH



UNITED States women’s national team coach Emma Hayes has an idea what kind of challenge her defense will be up against when they face Zambia at the Olympics.



The US will clash with the Copper Queens on Thursday next week in their Group B opener at the Nice Stadium in Nice, France.



Speaking to ex-US national team star Sam Mewis on The Women’s Game, the former Chelsea coach described the Copper Queens as having the best striker in the world in reference to Barbra Banda



Banda has 12 goals in as many games in the National Women’s Super League and is tied in first place for the Golden boot race.



“Zambia, on form, probably have the best striker in the world right now, banging in the goals.



“With Zambia, you have a team that will play less progressive passes, i.e. control the game in a certain way. But if you play man for man all over the pitch against them, it’s going to be a difficult game,” she added.



“Their ability to transition is better than any team I’ve seen in world football. We’ve been watching them, unbelievable their ability to go from back to front. So for us, structure becomes essential. That becomes the bedrock, what we do in possession and how we’re thinking about what happens when there is a turnover to be able to get those things right.”



Zambia will also play Australia Sunday, July 28 before closing their group stage campaign Wednesday July 31 against Germany.