ZAMBIA IMPORTS OVER 83, 000 METRIC TONNES OF MAIZE FROM TANZANIA.



Today, Disaster Management and Mitigation unit(DMMU) National Coordinator Dr. Gabriel Pollen gave an update on the Zambia-Tanzania maize situation.





Below are the highlights:



✅ In accordance with the agreement to import 650,000 metric tonnes of maize from Tanzania, the Zambian Government has already paid for 30 percent of the imports amounting to 195,000 metric tonnes of maize.





✅ With the assistance of private transporters , more than 83,000 metric tonnes of the 195,000 metric tonnes that were paid for have been brought into the country as of January 6, 2024.





✅ Once Government recognised that the country’s production of maize was insufficient to meet the crop’s demand because of the drought, the decision to import maize from Tanzania was made.