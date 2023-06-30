BY Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Zambia moves down on Peace Index

…. In Sub-Saharan Africa, Zambia in 2023 deteriorated moving from being ranked as 6th most peaceful country in 2022 to 9th most peaceful country in 2023

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has bemoaned Zambia’s deterioration on her levels of peacefulness as contained in the 17th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI) the universe leading measure of peacefulness around the globe conducted by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

This is a slight deterioration from the 2022 GPI when Zambia was ranked as the fifty sixth (56) most peaceful country in the world.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Zambia in 2023 has experienced a deterioration of peace as the country has moved from being ranked as the sixth (6) most peaceful country in 2022 to the ninth (9) most peaceful country in 2023.

Zambia is ranked ninth (9) in 2023 behind Mauritius, Botswana, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Senegal, Madagascar, Namibia, and the Gambia. Zambia’s ranking has been affected by a deterioration in the indicators of ‘incarceration rates’ and ‘perceptions of criminality’,”

The GPI ranks 163 sovereign states and territories as per their levels of peacefulness and this number of states and territories covers 99.7% of the global population measuring peace across three domains namely: the level of Societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarisation.

According to the 2023 GPI, the average levels of country peacefulness deteriorated by 0.42% becoming the thirteenth (13) time that such deterioration in levels of global peacefulness has been recorded in the last fifteen (15) years.