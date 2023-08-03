ZAMBIA INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS LAUNCHES PROBE INTO COLLAPSED MAKENI BUILDING

The Zambia Institute of Architects has instituted Investigations into the collapse of a two storey building in Lusaka’s Makeni Area.

Zambia Institute of Architects President FIDELIS KABWIRI says the construction site in question lacks details of the contractors responsible for the works.

Mr. KABWIRI has also expressed sadness that information of the works have not been made known to the local authorities.

Speaking during an inspection of the site, Mr. KABWIRI further told ZNBC News that a team has been instituted and a comprehensive report will be released soon.

Meanwhile , Lusaka Province Minister SHEAL MULYATA is concerned with the rate at which members of the public are constructing structures without clearance from the local authorities.

ZNBC