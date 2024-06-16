Zambia is a friendly country for Russia – Russian Ambassador to Zambia Azim Yarakhmedov

Zambia is a friendly country for Russia – Yarakhmedov

By Fanny ( The Mast)

I DECLARE that the Republic of Zambia is a friendly country for Russia and none of its actions are aimed at worsening these relations, says Russian Ambassador to Zambia Azim Yarakhmedov.

Ambassador Yarakhmedov says Russia has such friendly relations with other African countries, including Zimbabwe.

“During the meeting between the President of Zimbabwe and the President of Russia, the overall emphasis was placed on the state and prospects of Russian-Zimbabwean relations and the situation in the region,” explained Ambassador Yarakhmedov. “An excerpt from the meeting, taken out of context and virtually without authorship, is a stuffing into the media space with the aim of worsening Zambian-Zimbabwean relations, which is unlikely to meet the interests of the two countries. It is also regrettable that for these purposes they decided to involve the Russian Federation in this. I can only wish journalists to take a responsible approach to their work, especially in terms of Zambia’s multifaceted relations with its foreign partners, including Russia, which is always open to mutually beneficial and equal cooperation. This is exactly what the meeting between the Presidents of Zimbabwe and Russia showed.”