Zambia, is a light in darkness which should not diminish – Scotland



COMMONWEALTH Secretary General Patricia Scotland says Zambians will continue to be peacemakers, not just for the country but Africa and the whole world.





She said this yesterday when she was installed as senior head woman Butambo by chief Hamusonde in Hamusonde chiefdom of Monze District in Southern Province.





This was in honour of the role she played in the release of President Hakainde Hichilema’s release from Prison after the Head of State was made to spend more than 100 days in Prison for a treason charge in 2017.





During the celebrations, over 160 cattle was donated to Scotland by various people as a celebration of her new role.



The installation ceremony was witnessed by President Hichilema and the first lady, Mutinta and other government officials.



Scotland promised to take her role as senior head woman Butambo seriously and thanked the people of Zambia for maintaining peace and unity.





“The Zambians will continue to be the peacemakers, not just for Zambia but for Africa. And will also be the peacemakers for commonwealth and the world,” she said.



She said Zambia is the light in the darkness and should not let the light diminish.





” I thank you for being the light in the darkness and don’t let the light diminish and let the light be the beacon for others in other countries to follow to safety, to generosity, to harmony and to rule of law,” said Scotland.





Scotland also thanked Zambians, the government, the President and the opposition for making the peace possible.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba March 2, 2025