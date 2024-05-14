Zambia is a nation in deep crisis – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Zambia is a nation in deep crisis and requires a leadership that faces the monumental challenges with sharp focus and resolve.

The statements emanating from government and its praise singers like Dr. Nevers Mumba do not provide comfort or inspiration or appreciation of the depth of the problem.

The solutions deployed so far involving the International Monetary Fund and Foreign investment will barely make a dent at resolving the crisis.

Decision to rob the Treasury of domestic revenue and income by their mining tax policies, is their biggest and tragic policy failure.

● SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) 2022 poverty assessments report which revealed that poverty levels had increased from 54.4 per cent to 60 per cent is an indication that the country is becoming very poor.

● Our debt is rapidly rising, despite the recent debt restructure, with Government having borrowed $6billion in 3 years.

● April 2024 Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket way above K10,000.00.

● Rising inflation rate.

● Volatile exchange rate market.

● Epidemics: Cholera,Dysentery, Typhoid, Anthrax, Syphilis, and Malaria.

●Zambia’s HIV prevalence rate stands at 11.1 percent with an estimated 1.4 million people living with HIV and 1.1 million on treatment.

● prevalent of high unemployment rate and the failure to create wage employment, that should help alleviate poverty levels and income inequality.

● unabated fiscal indiscipline especially on money spent on trips and workshops.

● Good Governance levels dropped with dictatorship and autocratic leadership in full flight.