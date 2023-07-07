ZAMBIA IS BEING LED BY A RIGHT PRESIDENT AS OPPOSED TO LUNGU WHO ENCOURAGED CORRUPTION – CHIKOTA

Mwense district council chairman Stephen Chikota says as opposed to former president Edgar Lungu who allowed his ministers to attend courts with flags flying on their vehicles, President Hakainde Hichilema is handling matters differently.

Speaking with Daily Revelation following the dismissal of Derricky Chilundika from the position of Luapula Province minister and his subsequent arrest over involvement in the illegal sugilite mining scam, Chikota said although the President has not said why he fired Chilundika, “but if it’s to do with corruption, then we are in the right government and led by the right President.”

“But I don’t want to comment too much because I am yet to know the reason why the honourable was relieved of his duties. Of course there are some happenings that have been happening in the past. But the President has got all the powers,” Chikota said. “…Where the PF president (Edgar Lungu) used to keep ministers who were alleged to be involved in corruption, I may not comment because I don’t know what has led to the dismissal of honourable Chilundika, but if it’s to do with corruption then the President is on firm grounds to run a government free of corruption. But otherwise under Edgar Lungu he was the one who was promoting corruption. He’s on record telling his members and minister to say mwilalila kumo nembuto, don’t eat with seeds, but you can eat. You can steal but don’t steal everything. So you cannot expect… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zambia-is-being-led-by-a-right-president-as-opposed-to-lungu-who-encouraged-corruption-chikota/