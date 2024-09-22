ZAMBIA IS DEAD UNDER HICHILEMA – MSONI

By Correspondent

ZAMBIA is as good as dead under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government, All Peoples Congress (APC) leader Nason Msoni has observed.

Msoni says Supermarket’s like shoprite (supermarkets ) has shutdown as a result of lack of power leading to the loss of jobs by many young people.

“…was all closed up. No electricity to operate their equipment. Additionally no water no lights….nothing but total darkness and can a normal ruler talk of ruling for 50yrs?

It is prudent to counsel UPND leaders to learn to evaluate and measure their public utterances and their political statements relative to the obtaining mood in the Country,” he said.

Msoni wonders how UPND leaders are confident to win the 2026 general elections when all they have done is to drive Zambians in abject poverty.

“To assert that UPND will rule for 50 years in the midst of massive starvation and lack of basics like water and electricity is tantamount to mocking citizens. The general mood in the country right now

can only be likened to a nation in deep mourning and requiring empathy and understanding from their leaders,”he said.

When you say that you want to rule for 50 years,in essence you are talking of keeping this coutry in darkness and without water for 50yrs? The reasoning and behavior of this government is shocking.

How can any serious normal government invest heavily in spy software equipment to be wasting time scanning citizens when hospitals are lacking functional equipment? Cancer suffering patients are forced to seek treatment broad as the equipment in our hospitals are malfunctioning.

In a nutshell why not just leave political power to those with the necessary temperament, mindset and experience and ability to run government,” said Msoni