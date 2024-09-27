ZAMBIA IS IN A CRISIS – KALABA



…says the country needs partnerships that will help reverse the environmental and social challenges it is faced with.



NEWYORK, THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26,2024 (SMART EAGLES)



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says Zambia is in a crisis and needs urgent partnerships to reverse the environmental and social challenges it is faced with.





Speaking at the African – Caribbean Leadership forum in New York yesterday, Mr. Kalaba said to address and reverse the impact of environmental challenges there is need to enhance partnerships between Africa and the Caribbean including European and the United States of America.



The CF leader said it important that the developed west supports the transformation agenda of countries that are seeking to transition into sustainable ways of doing things.



“To address and reverse the impact of environmental challenges, it is important that we enhance partnerships between Africa and the Caribbean on one hand including the Eastern and Western Europe and the US. It is important that the developed west supports the transformation agenda of those countries that are seeking to transition to sustainable ways of doing things, ” Mr. Kalaba said.



And Mr. Kalaba said the cutting down of 200,000 hectares of forest land to meet the energy needs will lead to serious environmental catastrophe.



“200,000 of forest land cut to meet the energy needs is not only unsustainable but also renders the nation to be prone to serious environmental catastrophe, ” He said.



