Zambia is in an energy crisis punctuated by gross incompetence, negligence, nepotism and greed- NASON MSONI

ALL PEOPLES CONGRESS PRESIDENT NASON MSONI



He writes:-



This is how a broken system finally looks like when it grounds to a halt.



Zambia is in an energy crisis punctuated by gross incompetence, negligence, nepotism and greed.



Public utilities and companies are in the hands of relatives. Hospitals continue to experience chronic shortages of drugs. The perennial shortage of drugs is occasioned by a criminal cabal that has been at the centre of the procurement system.



Politically exposed persons at the centre of wrongdoing are being protected by the appointing authority.



All Known corrupt criminals in government are being shielded from prosecution and from being exposed by the law enforcement agencies under the guise of protecting their integrity.



The Country now stands at crossroads as the system has fractured due to lack of leadership.