ZAMBIA IS NOT IN A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS – KALABA



… says President Hichilema should behave himself and stay away from the constitution.





LUSAKA, FRIDAY, MARCH 14, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says Zambia is not in a constitutional crisis and wondered why President Hichilema wants to embark on making amendments 14 months before elections.





Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV last night, Mr. Kalaba said President Hichilema has sensed defeat in the elections hence the panick to amend the constitution and remove the 50 percent plus one threshold.



He said President Hichilema should behave himself and stay away from the constitution.





” Mr. Hichilema should behave himself and stay away from the constitution. He should be more worried about the price of mealie and fuel. Zambia is not in a constitutional crisis, Zambia is in leadership crisis, Zambia is in the high cost of living crisis, this is where our problems are not the constitution. This is the same constitution that ushered him in power, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





“As an individual I am shocked that this President has extraordinary courage have never seen before. What we should have seen is the Constitution Review Commission because this country has a history of these Commissions which looked at things from a broader perspective but Mr. Hichilema comes and says we have agreed to amend the constitution 14 months before the elections,” the CF leader said.





And Mr. Kalaba says President Hakainde has embarked on rigging mode.



” Mr. Hichilema knows that with the 50 percent plus one threshold, he is losing the next election and he is losing, so now he wants to go in a rigging mode, he wants to manipulate and play imingalato on his own citizens,” he said.



