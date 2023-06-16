ZAMBIA IS NUMBER 10 IN THE WORLD ON THE LIST OF COUNTRIES WITH THE LARGEST PENISES.

The graphic below shows the top 20 countries by penis length, measured from the base of the shaft, or root, to the tip of the head when erect. Researchers in Germany collected data from nearly 90 countries.

To find out which countries have the largest penises, researchers in Germany combed through more than 40 recent studies involving thousands of men.

The team extracted data on average penis size from nearly 90 countries, with the measurements having been independently verified.

Wherever possible, the team avoided using studies where men had self-reported their penis size.

In cases where individuals had a fat pad above the penis, this was slightly compressed to help with measurements.

These were all averaged for each country and then converted into inches to allow for comparison between different nations.

Previously, fitness instructors have said men can add inches to their penis by simply losing weight.

Out of the top 20 countries, half were in Africa, while three were in South America, North America and Europe.

Only one of the top nations for penis length was Asia.

The European countries with the largest penis sizes overall were the Netherlands — ninth at 6.2in — France — 11th at 6.2in — and Italy — 19th at 6in.

In North American countries, men Haiti ranked fifth at 6.3in, Cuba at eighth at 6.2in and Canada at measured in at 13th with 6.2in.

source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12198649/War-willies-Data-reveals-average-penis-sizes-world.html