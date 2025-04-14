ZAMBIA IS SINKING UNDER HICHILEMA – SIMPAMBA



President Hakainde Hichilema now claims he needs another term to “double the economy.”



Double what exactly?

The suffering? The poverty? The blackouts?



Let’s stop pretending. Let’s tell the hard truth.





Fuel? Skyrocketing beyond reach.

Mealie meal? Breaking families every single day.

Electricity? 12 to 14 hours of darkness daily.



Mines? Sold off to foreigners while locals remain jobless and poor.





Toll gates? Handed to foreign firms before the roads are even finished!

Who does that kanshi? Who bewitched us as a nation?



Zambia is not rising under HH it’s sinking.

Our economy is bleeding.

Our youth are hopeless.

Our businesses are collapsing.

And our families are barely holding on.





They told us “Bally will fix it.”

But instead, he fixed us with hunger, darkness, and betrayal.



And now, he wants five more years?

To do what? Finish us off?

Lets not be fooled. It will be a grave mistake to award a failure with another five years to destroy us.





Let’s talk about his real legacy:



Persecuting Edgar Lungu.



Crippling the PF.



Silencing every political opponent with state power.



Instead of fixing the economy, HH has been obsessed with vengeance, ego, and political vendettas nothing else.





And the scandals?



Sugilite truck vanished at a police station.



Gold scandal turned magically into copper.



Life-saving medicine scandal at the Ministry of Health people DIED.



What did HH do?

Protect the minister.

Transfer her to the different ministry.

No justice. No consequences.





Because withholding medicine meant to serve lives is a serious human rights violations under normal circumstances but with HH it’s OK since he is a president nothing else matters what is shame.



Mr. Hichilema, the only thing you’ve successfully doubled is the pain and suffering of the Zambian people.





We deserves better leadership:



Leadership with vision.

Leadership that protects our resources.

Leadership that puts Zambians first not foreign corporations.

In short president Hakainde Hichilema has completely failed..



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can.

ICHALO BANTU!