ZAMBIA IS SUFFERING FROM LACK OF A LISTENING GOVERNMENT – FR MUKOSA



…says the country is in need of a Government that is not reactive at every point



Lufwanyama… Tuesday, July 30, 2024



Catholic Priest Fr. Andrew Chewe Mukosa says Zambia is suffering from a lack of a listening Government amid various hardships affecting the people.



Fr. Mukosa of St. Joseph Mission in Lufwanyama District said Zambia is in dire need of a listening Government that is not reactive at every point.



He emphasized that dialogue is key in addressing high cost of living, load shedding, unemployment and rising number of children living on the streets.



“Today in Zambia there are a lot of things that have gone wrong. We have high prices of commodities and people cannot afford them. There is a lot of poverty. Today we also have high levels of load shedding which is going on right now. I am not blaming it on anyone but this is a reality which we need to sit down and talk about.Today, we have street kids, high crime rate and high unemployment levels in Zambia,” he said.



Fr. Mukosa warned the Government against being reactive.



“We need to sit down on a round table and talk about all these things but at the moment we are suffering from a lack of a listening Government. Zambia needs a listening Government, a government that is not reactive at every point. For these issues to be tackled our Government should listen to the people,” he said.



“If the Government is not listening to us it cannot sort out these issues. We need to listen to each other in order to build our Zambia. I would call upon the Government to listen before they react and to listen to the people attentively so that these issues could be tackled. Listening is the first part of development and if the Government is not listening it means we are very far from development,” Fr. Mukosa said.