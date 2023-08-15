ZAMBIA KEEN TO ACTUALIZE AGREEMENTS WITH CHINA – HH

August 14, 2023

Republican President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says the New Dawn Government is keen to advance and actualize the agreements between Zambia and China in the agriculture sector including irrigation, mechanisation, joint ventures in farming to increase food production.

President Hichilema says with a large portion of the country’s population depending directly and indirectly on agriculture, the New Dawn Government is focused on positioning Zambia as a net food producer with the excess for export to foreign markets.

President Hichilema said this when he received a courtesy call from Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, His Excellency Dr Tang Renjian at State House today.

The Head of State thanked the People’s Republic of China for their relentless efforts in helping Zambia reach an agreement with its official creditors.

The two further discussed mutual goal of deepening the Zambia-China bilateral relations anchored on our ‘All weather Friendship’ spanning decades.

President Hichilema is expected to undertake a State Visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Zambia and China have a longstanding relationship dating back to Zambia’s independence in 1964.

(C) THE FALCON