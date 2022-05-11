ZAMBIA KUCHALO: RIHANNA PICKS MUTALE MWANZA FOR FENTY

Yesterday Mega Superstar Rihanna announced the launch of Fenty beauty products in Africa, and Zambia was listed as one of the countries the brand is set to launch in.

This news had fans very excited especially that Zambia has not been left out.

Media Personality Mutale Mwanza who is Zambia’s MOST followed Female celebrity on Facebook with a following of almost 900,000 people has been picked by #TeamFenty to associate with the brand in Zambia and across Africa alongside a selected few.

Apart from her huge following known as the M- Nation, Mutale Mwanza is authentic, bold & unapologetic which of perfect for the Fenty brand.

Team Fenty has also listed other celebrities in Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria & Zimbabwe.

Zambia Kuchalo!