ZAMBIA LASHES OUT AT COUNTRIES SUGGESTING THAT ZAMBIAN CEMENT IS SUBSTANDARD

The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) and the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) have assured the public that Cement produced in Zambia complies with the set criteria.

This follows concerns over the quality of cement being manufactured in Zambia after a Minister from a named neighbouring country raised alarm that the product in the country is substandard.

ZCSA and ZABS however indicate that the Zambian National Standard for cement is based on an international gauge that is used globally by manufacturers, national standards bodies and regulators.

They add that the standard was declared compulsory in Zambia and therefore, all manufacturers and importers are required to comply with its requirements.

ZABS says regulates Cement using the aforementioned compulsory standard through routine factory inspections which include periodic testing of the product, supplemented by open market surveillance.

ZABS further indicates that they have awarded product certification status to local cement brands and conducts routine monitoring to ensure continued adherence to the scheme rules.

The joint statement availed to Byta FM News has been signed by ZCSA Communications Officer, Caroline Kalombe and ZABS Senior Marketing and Communications Officer, Nzali Chella.