ZAMBIA LIKELY TO FAIL ACHIEVING PROJECTED 3 MILLION TONNES OF COPPER OUTPUT BY 2030 DUE TO LOAD-SHEDDING

By Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition Peoples’ Alliance for Change Leader Andyford Banda Says Zambia will fail to achieve the 3 million tonnes of copper production by 2030 due to the electricity rationing being undertaken by the power utility, Zesco.

Mr Banda has told Phoenix News that since Zambia’s economy is heavily dependent on copper, lower-than-expected mining revenues could cause difficulties for Zambia to meet its financial obligations coupled with the huge debt the country is facing.

He explains that power rationing will further make it harder to achieve global renewable energy targets in the absence of sufficient copper supplies to build renewable energy technologies.

Mr Banda is now calling on government and mining companies to collaborate on finding viable solutions to mitigate the crisis.

He has further warned that failure to address the challenges promptly could lead to a further deterioration of Zambia’s economy and hinder the progress towards national development objectives.

